At Flowerfield in Portstewart, designer Natasha Duddy will be hosting a glass painting workshop on March 27 for parents with children under the age of one. This series of creative workshops is specifically designed for new parents with immobile infants, allowing them to tap into their creativity, relax, and practice mindfulness.

Young artists will love getting creative at Flowerfield Arts Centre with Crafty Kids Nature Monoprinting on March 23 and Weekend Wonders Easter-themed sessions led by Linda Mullholland on March 23 and 30.

Over at Roe Valley Arts Centre Easter Art Club in Limavady on March 30, Sarah Barfoot will work with children aged between five and seven years, making mini Easter gardens, while Christina Smyth will be making wooden Easter Bunnies for children aged between eight and 11.

Christina Smyth will be making wooden Easter Bunnies for children aged between eight and 11. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

On Saturday, March 23, Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh and guest musicians will perform at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre to mark the launch of Nodlaig’s second solo album, Cuimhní rúnda. This compilation of original works aims to enhance our understanding of place and heritage.

Nodlaig will be joined by talented musicians from across the North West - Martin O’Kane on fiddle, Paul Gillespie on cello and Uilleann pipes, Lasairfhíona Nic Ruairí on the fiddle and whistles, Carra Nic an Bhaird on harp and Gerard McChrystal on saxophone. Tickets are £15 (£12 concession).