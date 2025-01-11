After a week of snow, ice, weather warnings and sub-zero temperatures, there couldn’t be a better time as people’s thoughts turn to sunnier climes and booking a holiday in the sun or a break closer to home.

For more than 30 years, Holiday World Show Belfast been a ‘must visit’ event for people searching for the best holiday ideas, advice - and deals.

It was fitting, therefore, that event founders Maureen Ledwith and Edmund Hourican were joined by a long-time supporter of the event, Jonathan Adair from travel publication NI Travel News, to carry out the traditional cutting of the ribbon and officially open this year’s show which runs until Sunday, January 12.

Promising ‘a world of travel inspiration’, Holiday World Show Belfast showcases a huge choice of travel options at home and abroad, playing host to a wide range of international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and service providers.

Amongst the operators and destinations exhibiting at the show are Malta, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cambrils, Visit Salou, Port Aventura, Cyprus, Travel Solutions, Air Canada, Punta Gorda & Englewood Beach (Florida), Tunisia, Hays Travel, Stena Line, Irish Ferries, Barrhead Travel, Jet2Holidays, easyJet Holidays, Newmarket Holidays, Wendy Wu, Camino Groups and French camping sites, and many more.

Holiday World Show Belfast takes place at the ICC Belfast at 2 Lanyon Place, Belfast from from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12.

Tickets cost £5 for adults; £4 for senior citizens and £3 for students. A special family ticket gives admission for two adults and up to four children for just £10 and a 2-for-1 ticket deal is available online at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/2-for-1-voucher-belfast/

The show is also giving children a chance to win one of two return family ferry crossings with Stena Line, on any of the company’s routes between Ireland and Great Britain, through a colouring competition for 4 to 6 year-olds and a drawing competition for 7 to 12 year-olds.

Entry forms are available at the show’s ‘Kids Zone’ or to download from https://www.holidayworldshowni.com/Stena-Line-Colouring-Competition .

Any children who bring their competition entry with them to submit in person at Holiday World Show Belfast will receive free family admission to the show for two adults and two children.

