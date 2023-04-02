Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Ruth Conacher and Cheryl Davidson explore the many fascinating features of The Lost Garden Trail.
Ruth Conacher and Cheryl Davidson explore the many fascinating features of The Lost Garden Trail.
Ruth Conacher and Cheryl Davidson explore the many fascinating features of The Lost Garden Trail.

In pictures: Be one of the first to see The New Lost Garden Trail at Montalto Estate

Located within the 400-acre estate, The Lost Garden Trail is part of Montalto’s high quality visitor experience, which reconnects visitors with nature through its beautiful and historic surroundings.

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:45 BST

Initially discovered in 2018 when the estate was preparing to open to the public for the first time in decades, the Lost Garden has now been beautifully restored in time for visitors to enjoy Spring 2023 and gives an understanding of what the area would have looked like back in 1912, when the estate was owned by Lord and Lady Clanwilliam.

These image give a flavour of what awaits visitors in this fascinating new experience.

A large stone stag has been placed beside a section of original metal fencing to symbolise that the estate once had a deer park.

1. Historic connection

A large stone stag has been placed beside a section of original metal fencing to symbolise that the estate once had a deer park. Photo: contributed

The Montalto Estate gardening team at the launch of the new Lost Garden Trail.

2. The gardening team

The Montalto Estate gardening team at the launch of the new Lost Garden Trail. Photo: contributed

Montalto Estate head gardener Lesley Heron at the official launch of The Lost Garden Trail.

3. A proud moment

Montalto Estate head gardener Lesley Heron at the official launch of The Lost Garden Trail. Photo: contributed

Cheryl Davidson and Ruth Conacher enjoying The Lost Garden Trail at Montalto Estate.

4. Taking it all in

Cheryl Davidson and Ruth Conacher enjoying The Lost Garden Trail at Montalto Estate. Photo: contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 2