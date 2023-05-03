Previous visitors to the North West 200 will know that it’s not all about bikes!

With countless stands, stalls and sideshows there’s always plenty to see and, of course, there’s the Entertainment Marquee.

For many the Entertainment Marquee is a focal point and this year’s line-up will not disappoint with six very different nights of entertainment.

Tuesday night is traditionally when old friends both on and off the circuit meet up for the first time in a year. To launch the night there’ll be an hour of fashion with displays by local stores Stable Lane Boutique and Burns Outfitters.

Needless to say there will be a few surprises and there are hints that some of the models may be from another line of work…

The fashion segment will be followed by master illusionist Rodd Hogg who has appeared all over the world and has just landed his first contract in Las Vegas. “You’ll see it but you won’t believe it” is what Rodd’s audiences are advised. With half of his show on stage and the other half doing close-up magic around the tables, this will be a much talked-about section of the night. Add to this music with the superb Simple Truth and you have a very full night’s entertainment.

The week progresses with Wednesday’s “Evening of Legends” when biking heroes Michael Rutter, John McGuiness, Alastair Seeley and Jeremy McWiliiams will be invited to share their stories with Adrian Logan and Steve Plater. Tickets are available online and at the door - although, judging by attendances in previous years having a ticket in advance is advised.

After Thursday night’s racing, the marquee is always the place to be and following last year’s successful combination of live band Cellar Door followed by Brian Moore’s “classic dance floor fillers” it was decided to repeat this by popular demand. The Thursday night Race Party is a much heralded night so, again, an early arrival is to be advised.

On Friday it’s the turn of the F.H.O. Racing team to face the questions with Faye Yo in the chair alongside riders Peter Hickman, Josh Brookes, Maria Costello and Richard Cooper. Host for the night will be Stephen Watson from BBC Sport and again, such is the popularity of these shows, it’s advised to purchase a ticket in advance.

On Saturday it’s the final hurrah with the Official North West 200 AfterParty. Two acts are lined up with Michael E. Thomas doing the early slot and the wonderful seven piece Dandy Lyons following this.

The latter part of the night will be in the hands of Brian Moore whose task will be to keep to take the party going with his “classic dance floor hits” and to bring the North West 200 to a conclusion.

1 . NW200 marquee Adrian Logan Photo: s

2 . NW200 marquee Rodd Hogg Photo: s

3 . NW200 marquee Brian Moore Photo: s

4 . NW200 marquee The Dandy Lyons Photo: Nigel McDowell