Joel Simon and Katie Heherty pictured at the Lego event in Sheskburn Ballycastle.Joel Simon and Katie Heherty pictured at the Lego event in Sheskburn Ballycastle.
Joel Simon and Katie Heherty pictured at the Lego event in Sheskburn Ballycastle.

In pictures: How Lara's Lego animation idea comes to life in Ballycastle

Young Lego builders from the Causeway Coast recently got together in Ballycastle to let their imaginations run riot and create some fantastic designs.
By Una Culkin
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST

The Lego animation is a programme managed by the Northern Area Community Network and funded by the Department of Health through Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

The project was the idea of ten-year-old Lara Quinn from Ballyvoy whose idea was voted for as part of the Dream Ahoy Ballycastle initiative. Lara's idea was to run a Lego animation course for young people in Ballycastle.

The Can Do Academy facilitated the workshop on Friday, September 29, at Sheskburn House in Ballycastle.

Luke McCallum pictured at the Lego event in Sheskburn Ballycastle



Luke McCallum pictured at the Lego event in Sheskburn Ballycastle

Enjoying the Lego animation event



Enjoying the Lego animation event

Alexander Brown pictured at the Lego event in Seskburn Ballycastle



Alexander Brown pictured at the Lego event in Seskburn Ballycastle

Iosif Iwaisi, Lara Quinn and Julia Molloy pictured at the Lego event in Seskburn Ballycastle



Iosif Iwaisi, Lara Quinn and Julia Molloy pictured at the Lego event in Seskburn Ballycastle

