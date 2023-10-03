In pictures: How Lara's Lego animation idea comes to life in Ballycastle
Young Lego builders from the Causeway Coast recently got together in Ballycastle to let their imaginations run riot and create some fantastic designs.
By Una Culkin
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
The Lego animation is a programme managed by the Northern Area Community Network and funded by the Department of Health through Community Foundation Northern Ireland.
The project was the idea of ten-year-old Lara Quinn from Ballyvoy whose idea was voted for as part of the Dream Ahoy Ballycastle initiative. Lara's idea was to run a Lego animation course for young people in Ballycastle.
The Can Do Academy facilitated the workshop on Friday, September 29, at Sheskburn House in Ballycastle.
