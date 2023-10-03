Young Lego builders from the Causeway Coast recently got together in Ballycastle to let their imaginations run riot and create some fantastic designs.

The Lego animation is a programme managed by the Northern Area Community Network and funded by the Department of Health through Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

The project was the idea of ten-year-old Lara Quinn from Ballyvoy whose idea was voted for as part of the Dream Ahoy Ballycastle initiative. Lara's idea was to run a Lego animation course for young people in Ballycastle.

The Can Do Academy facilitated the workshop on Friday, September 29, at Sheskburn House in Ballycastle.

1 . Workshop Luke McCallum pictured at the Lego event in Sheskburn Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia

2 . Workshop Enjoying the Lego animation event Photo: McAuley Multimedia

3 . Workshop Alexander Brown pictured at the Lego event in Seskburn Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia