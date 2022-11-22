Register
Mayor Councillor Scott Carson and his daughter join Santa, Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the stage at the 2022 Lisburn Christmas Lights Switch-On

IN PICTURES: Lisburn lights up for Christmas

The festive season got off to a great start in Lisburn as crowds gathered for the official switching on of the city’s Christmas Lights.

By Julie-Ann Spence
5 minutes ago

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Scott Carson, was joined by Santa Claus and some very special guests for the Christmas lights’ switch-on 2022.

There was spectacular entertainment from Lisburn Rock Choir led by Clare Galway and singer James Huish who were belting out the Christmas classics along with magical stage performances from Beechlawn School Makaton Choir and Tiny Nelson Productions supported by the ISLAND Youth Theatre.

DJ Glen Pavis brought the party mood to the City Centre with festive tunes while street performers entertained those who came to enjoy the celebrations.

To see the full programme of festive events visit: www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-programme-2022

1. An evening of festive entertainment as Lisburn lights up for Christmas

Crowds filled the city centre for the official lights switch on

Photo: LCCC

2. An evening of festive entertainment as Lisburn lights up for Christmas

Photo: LCCC

3. An evening of festive entertainment as Lisburn lights up for Christmas

In full voice for the switching on of the Christmas lights in Lisburn

Photo: LCCC

4. An evening of festive entertainment as Lisburn lights up for Christmas

Photo: LCCC

LisburnMayorCastlereagh City Council