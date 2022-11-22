The festive season got off to a great start in Lisburn as crowds gathered for the official switching on of the city’s Christmas Lights.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Scott Carson, was joined by Santa Claus and some very special guests for the Christmas lights’ switch-on 2022.

There was spectacular entertainment from Lisburn Rock Choir led by Clare Galway and singer James Huish who were belting out the Christmas classics along with magical stage performances from Beechlawn School Makaton Choir and Tiny Nelson Productions supported by the ISLAND Youth Theatre.

DJ Glen Pavis brought the party mood to the City Centre with festive tunes while street performers entertained those who came to enjoy the celebrations.

To see the full programme of festive events visit: www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-programme-2022

