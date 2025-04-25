The musical will run in Coleraine Leisure Centre from May 27-31, with a matinee performance on the Saturday.

"My Fair Lady," written by Alan Jay Lerner with music by Frederick Loewe, is a timeless tale of transformation and the power of language. The story follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl, who is taken under the wing of Professor Henry Higgins, a linguistics expert, who attempts to transform her into a proper lady.

Tickets for the six-show run are now available for purchase at www.ticketsource.co.uk/portrush-music-society. Don't miss your chance to witness this acclaimed performance, as the society's previous productions have been met with overwhelming success, with "Phantom of the Opera" winning four NODA awards and "Beauty and the Beast" receiving three nominations.

Returning as the director is the talented Kerry Kane, who shared her excitement about the upcoming production: "We are thrilled to bring 'My Fair Lady' to the Coleraine Leisure Centre stage. This classic musical is a true masterpiece, and our cast and crew have been working tirelessly to bring it to life. Audiences can expect a captivating and unforgettable experience."

Joining her on the creative team are Terry Cloughley as Musical Director, Rosemary O'Connor as Choreographer along with William Thompson as the show’s Producer. The lead roles will be portrayed by Lindsay Johnson as Eliza Doolittle and Aidan Hughes as Professor Higgins.

"I am honored to take on the role of Eliza Doolittle," said Lindsay Johnson. "This character is a true icon, and I can't wait to bring her journey to life on stage. Everyone is working so hard and audiences are in for a treat with this production."

Aidan Hughes added: "Working on 'My Fair Lady' has been an incredible experience. Professor Higgins is a complex and nuanced character, and I'm excited to bring his transformation to the stage alongside the talented members of our Society."

Portrush Music Society is known for its exceptional and talented principal cast and ensemble, and this production of "My Fair Lady" is no different. The talented performers have been hard at work during ongoing rehearsals, and the Society encourages the public to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

"We have an incredibly talented cast and crew who have been pouring their hearts into this production," said Kerry Kane. "Audiences are in for a truly unforgettable experience, and we can't wait to share the magic of 'My Fair Lady' with our community."

The show is proudly sponsored by the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae.

1 . THEATRE Portrush Music Society presents My Fair Lady in Coleraine Leisure Centre from May 27-31. Photo: Dr John Purvis

