In pictures: Portadown pantomime curtain to rise for 40th year with family favourite Cinderella

Members of the Gateway Theatre Group Portadown has chosen the family favourite Cinderella for their 40th anniversary pantomime, being staged from Saturday, January 13 - Saturday, January 27.

The group’s production of this classic pantomime, by John Morley, will see a cast and chorus of 25 performers on stage, and another 20 working away behind the scenes and front of house.

Rehearsals for the show commenced back in September and this experienced cast and team, who all give their time voluntarily, are excited to bring this magical fairy tale to life.

Producer Hannah Duncan said: “We have been performing pantomimes in Portadown since 1984 and are thrilled to be celebrating this special anniversary with the classic fairy tale - Cinderella, ‘the most famous panto of them all’.

"Our pantomimes are very traditional and we pride ourselves on being a family show for all ages.”

The performances will be held in Portadown Town Hall Theatre, as follows:

Week 1 – Saturday, January 13 — 2pm and 7.30pm.

Week 2 – Thursday, January 18 — 7.30pm; Friday, January 19 — 7.30pm; Saturday, January 20 — 2pm and 7.30pm.

Week 3 – Thursday, January 25 — 7.30pm; Friday, January 26 — 7.30pm; Saturday, January 27 — 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Gateway Theatre Group directly through their social media pages – Instagram - portadown_pantomime; Facebook - Portadown Pantomime or by using the ticket hotline number: 028 3835 1313.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to a dress rehearsal to capture some of the colour and spectacle of this fabulous family show.

