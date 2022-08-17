Inspirational Kilrea folk in festival showcase

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adventurer Hannah Shields, perhaps best known for reaching the summit of Mount Everest, renowned poet Clare McCotter, and Kilrea historian Pearl Hutchinson will lead the talks at the Arts & Culture Showcase on Sunday (August 21) at 1pm in the Town Hall.

Local artists Adrian Margey, Conor Larkin and more will display some of their latest work, while harpist Helena Dallat O’Driscoll keeps the audience entertained throughout.

Andrew Hickey, Chairperson of the Kilrea Community & Fairy Thorn Association, said: “An integral part of our planning for the return of the Fairy Thorn Festival was the involvement of people from the town, and we are delighted to be able to showcase just some of the local talent Kilrea has to offer at this event.

“It promises to be an informative and educational afternoon and has already generated great interest in the lead up to the festival opening on Friday evening.”