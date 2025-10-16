International Men's Day breakfast event in Bushmills hosted by BBC's Stephen Watson
BBC NI sports presenter Stephen Watson is to host a breakfast event in Bushmills to mark International Men’s Day.
Organised by UU Connect and Enterprise Causeway, the event will take place on Wednesday, November 19 in the Courthouse, Bushmills, from 8.45am-10.45am.
The morning event includes breakfast baps, real conversations with leaders in sport, business and community life and an open, honest panel discussion.
Participants will also enjoy a live cookery masterclass with chef Sean Owens. To register follow this link