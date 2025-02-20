International Women's Day 2025: free event in Theatre at the Mill to highlight stories of survival, advocacy, activism and courage

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is holding a free event in Theatre at the Mill to mark International Women's Day 2025.

‘It Starts With You: Accelerate Action to End Violence Against Women and Girls ' will tale place on Thursday, March 6 and invites members of the community to hear stories of survival, advocacy, activism and courage.

Anyone interested in attending can register at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/It-Starts-With-YOU

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hosted by Amanda Ferguson, speakers will include David Challen, Advisor to Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales; Gillian Creevy, CEO of Women’s Aid ABCLN; Lindsay Fisher, PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent; Tahnee McCorry, CEO and founder of White Ribbon NI; Kurtis Reid, Belfast Telegraph journalist; Kathryn Torney, freelance journalist and consultant, and Rachel Williams, founder of SUTDA (Stand Up to Domestic Abuse).

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is holding a free event in Theatre at the Mill to mark International Women's Day 2025. Photo: ANBCAntrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is holding a free event in Theatre at the Mill to mark International Women's Day 2025. Photo: ANBC
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is holding a free event in Theatre at the Mill to mark International Women's Day 2025. Photo: ANBC

Ending Violence Against Women and Girls is a seven-year programme mandated by the NI Executive, which will address the range of gender-based violence, abuse and harm disproportionately experienced by women and girls that is rooted in gender inequality.

Related topics:TheatreAntrimNewtownabbey Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice