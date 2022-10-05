Into Film Festival comes to Coleraine

The festival, run by leading film education charity Into Film, will take place from 8-25 November with 57 screenings and events in 13 towns and cities in Northern Ireland.

The Coleraine screenings include Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion, Horrible Histories: Rotten Romans, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the Movie House at Jet Centre.

There are further screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Bad Guys, Belfast and Clifford the Big Red Dog at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

In total there are 8,500 free seats on offer throughout the festival to help educators bring learning to life and inspire their pupils of 5-19 year-olds. Into Film has also created many curriculum-linked, teaching resources and film guides to support teachers and their pupils attending the Festival.

Into Film’s Northern Ireland Delivery Manager Sean Kelly said: “Film is such an important way to inspire children and bring out their creativity. We have a full programme of fantastic films running across 17 days with plenty to appeal to all ages.”

Into Film is the UK’s leading charity for film in education supporting educators to unlock the power of film to deliver transformative learning outcomes for children and young people in class, extra-curricular settings and in cinemas. Designed in partnership with educators, their programme features the UK’s only school-specific film streaming service (Into Film+), online teaching resources and training, careers information, cinema screenings and a network of extra-curricular film clubs.

Bookings are now open. For the full programme and booking information: https://www.intofilm.org/festival

