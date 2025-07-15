Islandmagee witch trials: live storytelling performance at The Gobbins Visitors Centre
Taking place at The Gobbins Visitors Centre on July 26 and August 3, 23 and 30 at 11am, the 45-minute performance will feature music and visual imagery and is for ages 12 and over.
Created by professional storyteller Vicky McFarland and musician Lee McFarland, the production is wholly based on Andrew Sneddon’s extensive research into the trial.
It costs £6 per participant and is bookable via calling the Visitors Centre on 02893372318 or emailing [email protected].
Meanwhile, a permanent project hub at Carrickfergus Museum is giving visitors the chance to find out more about the witch trials, which took place over 300 years ago.
It follows the success of ‘Reimagining the Islandmagee Witches’, an interactive exhibition that first ran at the Museum in 2023 as part of a collaborative project between the venue and Ulster University.
