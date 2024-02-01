Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘100 and Counting, a look back at 100 TT starts with John McGuinness and James Whitham’ is coming to the north coast venue on Friday, February 16 and is already booking fast!

John McGuinness is a legend of the sport who, amongst other achievements, holds the mind-blowing record of an amazing 23 wins round the Isle of Man track. Superb on stage and to coincide with his MBE, his 50th birthday and his 100th TT start, audience members will get to hear it all from the man himself.

It is delivered exactly as you would expect, uncut with no frills with lots of humour! John is the last man out of the event, and he always hangs around and meets everyone at the end of the show. A real fans man, this event is your chance to hear it all from the man himself and also to meet him.

John McGuinness who will be appearing at Coleraine's Riverside Theatre in '100 and Counting'. Credit NI World

A veteran presenter nowadays, James Whitham enjoys great rapport with John. James was a world class racer in his own right, winning and gaining podiums in, amongst other events, the World Superbike Championship.