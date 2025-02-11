It’s all systems go for Portrush Raft Race 2025 so be ready for May 24 and 25.

Once again, Portrush Yacht Club will be hosting the event with lots of work has been going on behind the scenes to get ready for the big event which will raise money for Portrush RNLI.

Karl Simmonds, General Manager at Portrush Yacht Club, said: “We worked hard with RNLI representatives and our own team last year to make sure we were all set to go in a very short space of time.

"So this year we are better prepared and look forward to hosting even more rafters and are very excited to see the wild and wacky ideas that our rafters come up with this year.

The event will take place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25 May, in aid of RNLI Portrush. CREDIT PORTRUSH RAFT RACE

"We had such a great time last year and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with our neighbours Portrush Lifeboat Crew.”

Karl added: “We were delighted to work with local sponsors last year and hope to welcome them, along with some new sponsors, on board again for 2025. We are committed to working with our local community to make Raft Race 2025 a locally run event and we thank them all for their support.”

Beni McAllister, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush RNLI, added: “We are very excited about once again partnering with Portrush Yacht Club who have always been very supportive of the station.”

To enter a raft into the Portrush Raft Race 2025, go to EventBrite. Rafters are also being encouraged to hold their own events during the months leading up to the Raft Race to raise as much as possible for the RNLI.