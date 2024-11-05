Get ready for a festive shopping experience with the much-anticipated return of the Christmas Craft Market at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Launching on Saturday, November 9, from 10am to 4pm, this popular seasonal market promises a day filled with live music, creative drop-in crafts, and a vibrant community spirit that will kick off the festive season in style.

During the launch event, visitors of all ages can participate in a special craft activity, creating handmade decorations to adorn Flowerfield’s tree at the Portstewart Community Christmas Tree Festival this December. It’s a perfect opportunity to embrace the Christmas spirit, get crafty, and contribute to this community event.

This year, the Craft Market will showcase an impressive selection of unique, handcrafted gifts from over 40 talented artisans and makers from across Northern Ireland, including 13 new stallholders. Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse a diverse array of products, including pottery, fashion accessories, jewellery, glass homeware, candles, artwork, and even artisanal seasonal foods.

Many of the makers participating this year are from the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and by choosing a one-of-a-kind, handmade gift from the Flowerfield Christmas Craft Market, you will not only find the perfect present for your loved ones, but you will also support a fantastic community of artisan businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

The Flowerfield Christmas Craft Market will run until December 21, with extended late-night shopping hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays, offering plenty of opportunities to find the perfect gift for loved ones.