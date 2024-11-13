It’s full steam ahead for Christmas in Lisburn and Castlereagh
The Lisburn Lights Express is just one of the many new additions to the festive programme this year.
Mayor Dickson explained why the city is ‘the place to be’ this Christmas.
“Christmas is set to be fun-filled and action-packed across Lisburn and Castlereagh,” he said. “The city centre will be bustling with mini markets, walkabout characters, super shopping deals and dazzling light displays.
"A brand-new Christmas Hub in Market Square will host a range of exciting family activities, movies and workshops. And I can reveal that tickets to our first ever Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride will go on sale shortly.
“Our Christmas Markets will return to Carryduff, Dundonald and Royal Hillsborough and this year will see Santa and Friends at Moat Park, not far from our majestic, illuminated reindeer.
“The big Christmas switch-on is happening in Lisburn on Thursday November 21 at 7pm followed by an Enchanted Lantern Walk.
"You can expect some surprise guests and a new, real Christmas tree!
"It also marks the beginning of our spectacular Lisburn Light Festival and the opening of the Light Trail and free Christmas entertainment programme at Castle Gardens.”
There is free weekend parking at Council car parks in Lisburn and Hillsborough in December and January, making it even easier to shop local.
The Mayor also reflected on the importance of community and togetherness during the festive season. He said: “The Council is delighted to support a range of community groups with funding to host their own Christmas events and celebrate the season together in a way that is meaningful for them.
"Not everyone looks forward to Christmas and I urge you all to look out for each other and to seek help if you need it. I look forward to seeing you out and about over the next few weeks.”
Three-year-old Bríd summed up by saying; “Everyone should come for a ride on the Lisburn Lights Express – it’s so much fun!”