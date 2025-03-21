JCB Dancing Diggers make a welcome return to this year’s Balmoral Show

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:59 BST

Balmoral Show organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, have announced that the renowned JCB Dancing Diggers are returning to the Show for the first time in over 30 years, having taken the crowds by storm at the King’s Hall in 1993.

Avid machinery enthusiasts and visitors of all ages will be in with the chance to watch the impressive stunt team manoeuvre up to eight mighty machines through pyramid formations, balancing acts and seamless spins on each day of the Show.

With the team limiting their appearances to three or four shows each year, this is an exclusive performance not to be missed.

They have been described as a down to earth version of the Red Arrows; they have curtsied for the Queen; pirouetted for TV and thrilled thousands all over the world.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday May 14 to Saturday May 17, 2025.

