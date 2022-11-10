The ever-popular Santa’s Breakfast experience is available in Dobbies’ Lisburn store, perfect for families and children under 10 years old, priced at £13.99 per child. Breakfast options are available for both adults and children, including vegetarian and lighter options, with food, fun activities plus a special visit and gift from Santa all included in the children’s great-value ticket price.

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager at Dobbies, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming families to Santa’s Breakfast. We always receive such positive feedback for this event, so we’re delighted to have Santa back this year. There’s truly something for everyone in our Lisburn store.”

Join Santa for breakfast at Dobbie's this Christmas. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Dobbies is also offering a Festive Afternoon Tea experience in its Lisburn store, with three tiers of seasonal food available for only £20 for two.