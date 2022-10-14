Following the success of “Witchcraft & Wizardry” and “Crimescene Investigator”, CluedUpp are back with a brand new type of outdoor experience that combines outdoor gaming and escape-room-style challenges in a magical interpretation of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved story.

Solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland.

In this unmissable adventure, CluedUpp’s latest storyline sees hundreds of players take to the streets of Lisburn, playing against the clock (and each other!) as they attempt to rescue Alice from Wonderland.

Join Alice and friends on an adventure through Wonderland

Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely new way.

"Alice in Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love. Get ready for mystery, mayhem and a whole lot of fun!”

Taking place entirely outdoors, all you need to play is a phone and a team of six willing adventurers.

Join Alice and the Mad Hatter in Lisburn on November 5

Dressing up is highly encouraged.Tickets for the events are on sale now, costing just £60 for a team of six adults (children under 16 play for free). Tickets can be purchased online via the CluedUpp website.For more information about the event, visit: https://www.cluedupp.com/products/alice-lisburn