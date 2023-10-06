Register
Keep active with Tuesday morning Larne walking group

A warm invitation has been extended for interested members of the public to step out with a Larne-based walking group on its last outing this season.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
The Tuesday morning led walking group – formerly Age Concern Larne – is holding its last event of the year on Tuesday, October 24. All participants should meet at Boradway at 10.30am or join at the Remembrance Garden at 10.45am.

The walks, all free of charge, have included places of local interest such as the Inver River, Larne Promenade and Town Parks, along with ‘away days’ with participants using their Senior Smart Pass to Carnlough, Cranny Falls, Glenarm Forest, Downshire in Carrickfergus and Botanic Gardens in Belfast.

Unfortunately, due to changes in the bus timetables, outings to Ballyclare and Antrim are no longer feasible for the walking group.

The walks are the ideal way for people to stay active and enjoy good company.

The new series will resume on April 2, 2024.

