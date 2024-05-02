Kick off the North West 200 party with FREE outdoor concert and fireworks display
It’s always one of the biggest nights of entertainment on the north coast – the North West 200 fireworks!
Friday, May 10, is the date for the FREE outdoor concert and fireworks display at the Crescent in Portstewart.
Con Jovi will have the crowd singing and dancing with an outdoor concert from 8pm. The evening will be rounded off by a fabulous fireworks display lighting up the sky above the Promenade at 10pm.
Make a date for your diary and get the NW200 party started!