Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland are delighted to be hosting a number of special events over the Christmas period, visiting Kilrea and Ballymena.

This includes a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols which will be held in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Kilrea, on Thursday, December 12 at 8pm followed by supper. The choir look forward to welcoming everyone for an atmospheric evening of Christmas music and readings.

In addition, the choir are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Concert which, due to popular demand, will be held over two nights on Monday and Tuesday, December 16 and 17 at 8pm in Ballymena Academy. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £8 for primary school children with supper included in the price.

The choir has grown and developed under the leadership of Musical Director Barkley Thompson and now has nearly 60 choristers bringing together its members from across the Northern Ireland farming and rural community.

Barkley said: We’re thrilled to be hosting our first ever Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Kilrea and are excited about holding our annual Christmas Concert, not least because we are holding it over two nights this year.

"Tickets sold out last year, so this time, to avoid disappointment, we are putting on another night. We are planning two enjoyable, fun filled evenings for everyone.”

Farmers’ Choir Chairperson, Dawn Stewart added: “These special events provide a great opportunity for farming families and rural dwellers to come together and celebrate the Christmas season. Our members love performing together and there is a great camaraderie and friendship within the group.”