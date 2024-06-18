Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival organisers need YOU!

Published 18th Jun 2024
Kilrea Community & Fairy Thorn Association need more volunteers to help make this year's festival a truly enchanting experience!

The Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival will take place from Friday-Sunday, August 16 – 18.

From sporting competitions, to cultural events and family fun, there are so many events you can get involved with and be a part of this special weekend.Anyone interested in helping out should contact Lisa on +44 7742 046589 to find out more about how you can get involved.