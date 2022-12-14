A super cute treat is in store for visitors to the Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland Christmas market at Brownlow House in Lurgan on Saturday (December 17).

Along with a host of seasonal activities and a great variety of stalls in the Courtyard at the Windsor Avenue venue, a very special four-legged guest will be in attendance.

Peanut, the therapy pony, has been making a big difference to the lives of children affected by a parent’s diagnosis of breast cancer.

Advertisement

This lovely little pony will be joining in the festive fun on Saturday, helping Santa to make fabulous family memories at the charity’s Christmas party. For more details on the Christmas Experience, including what activities are on offer and how to book to see Santa, check out the charity’s Facebook page.

Most Popular

Kate from Tobi & Peanut Therapy Ponies getting little Peanut ready for the Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland Christmas event on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Saturday market will be held between 11am to 3pm.

The Knitted Knockers’ Christmas twilight market, meanwhile, will be held at Brownlow House on Friday night (December 16) from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Knitted Knockers said: “We are all volunteers and our markets have help us continue the work we do - we wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us throughout this year - the support we have received has helped us to continue to support local people affected by breast cancer.

"If any local businesses would like to consider choosing us as their local breast cancer charity for 2023 please contact us via 07926102041 or [email protected]

Peanut the therapy pony.

“Tobi and Peanut therapy ponies are delighted to be supporting Knitted Knockers and will be attending the Christmas party on Saturday 17. Come along between 12 noon - 2.30pm to meet Peanut our lovely little mini pony who will be helping Santa.”

Advertisement

Knitted Knockers provides free hand-knit breast prosthetics, swimming prosthetics, underarm cushions, drainbags and massaging soap bars for post surgery use, to breast cancer survivors across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement