Lagan comes to life at Festival of the River

Féile na hAbhann (Festival of the River), returns for its third year of family fun on the Lagan Walkway with an even bigger and better line-up of free music, watersports, culture, kids activities, food, arts and crafts for all communities to enjoy.

This year the music offering is much improved, with a main stage playing host to headline local acts and an acoustic tent showcasing some of the city’s most exciting new singer songwriters.

On the main stage, headline artist Joshua Burnside will be joined by Lemoncello’s Laura Quirke to perform songs from their highly-acclaimed duet EP ‘In the Half Light’.

Belfast folk heroes the Rapparees will play their upbeat tunes and raucous songs, while fearless fiddler and singer Clare Sands will bring her unique style and energy to proceedings.

The lineup is capped off by the soulful pop singer Rachel Mae Hannon who has recently been making waves on the Irish music scene.

Aside from music, there is a diverse range of family-friendly goings-on across the half-mile stretch of the river between the Shaftesbury Recreation Centre and the Albert Bridge, with something for all ages to enjoy.

Why not have a go at some watersports, relax on the urban beach, tackle an inflatable assault course, meet the mermaids, enjoy a circus show and much much more.

A firm favourite with the kids, the Dinosaur Experience will also return to the Lagan Walkway where you’ll have the opportunity to get up close and personal with a T-Rex!

This event is part of Féile na hAbhann community festival which runs from August 1-11, 2022.

You can find out more information on this and other free community activities at feilenahabhann.com or across social media.