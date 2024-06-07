Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band plan one of their biggest parades in years in Lisburn City Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The band will parade from Alexander Avenue at 7.30pm, before moving onto Graham Street - Sloan Street - Laganbank Road - Bridge Street - Market Square - Linenhall Street and onto Laganbank Road Carpark.
The main parade will start at 8.15pm.
The Main Competition parade will then begin at 8.15pm on Linenhall Street - Laganbank Road - Bridge Street - Market Square South - Market Square - Smithfield Street - Market Place - Chapel Hill - Governors Road Roundabout - Chapel Hill - Governors Road Roundabout - Chapel Hill - Bow Street - Market Square North - Railway Street, before finishing at the Lisburn Orange Hall for approximately 11.15pm.
There will be disruption to traffic due to the volume of participants and spectators expected, local road closures and diversions may be required between 7.30pm – 11.30pm.
The Imperial Guards Flute Band will lead the parade.
There will also be free entry to Lisburn Orange Hall after the parade, with a disco and fully licensed bar until 12am.
A spokesperson for the band said: “We will have our members doing a street collection so please dig deep and support the band.
"Marshalls and judges will also be scattered around the town.
"We hope to have our biggest parade in quite a few years and hope you all enjoy your night.”