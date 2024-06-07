Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band plan one of their biggest parades in years in Lisburn City Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being warned of possible traffic delays in Lisburn city centre on Saturday evening, June 8, as Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band host what they hope to be their biggest band parade to date.

The band will parade from Alexander Avenue at 7.30pm, before moving onto Graham Street - Sloan Street - Laganbank Road - Bridge Street - Market Square - Linenhall Street and onto Laganbank Road Carpark.

The main parade will start at 8.15pm.

The Main Competition parade will then begin at 8.15pm on Linenhall Street - Laganbank Road - Bridge Street - Market Square South - Market Square - Smithfield Street - Market Place - Chapel Hill - Governors Road Roundabout - Chapel Hill - Governors Road Roundabout - Chapel Hill - Bow Street - Market Square North - Railway Street, before finishing at the Lisburn Orange Hall for approximately 11.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band plan their biggest parade in years. Pic credit: Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band

There will be disruption to traffic due to the volume of participants and spectators expected, local road closures and diversions may be required between 7.30pm – 11.30pm.

The Imperial Guards Flute Band will lead the parade.

There will also be free entry to Lisburn Orange Hall after the parade, with a disco and fully licensed bar until 12am.

A spokesperson for the band said: “We will have our members doing a street collection so please dig deep and support the band.

"Marshalls and judges will also be scattered around the town.