Community groups in Larne will be sharing more about the incredible work they do during the Larne Area Community Cluster showcase.

The drop-in event at Larne Town Hall on Thursday, March 27 (4pm to 7pm) will offer local residents the opportunity to make meaningful connections, explore what’s happening in the community, and discover ways to get involved.

Commenting on the event, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “As you visit each exhibitor, don’t forget to fill in your passport, then enjoy some light refreshments as you relax in our welcoming space.

"In addition, we’re offering free therapy services including acupuncture, neck and shoulder massage, and hand massage. You can also learn the art of plant potting with a live demo by Extern.

"Don’t forget to also pick up a free bag of sweet treats from our cart and help yourself to a complimentary Maud’s ice-cream on your journey around our exhibitor tables.”