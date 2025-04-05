Larne: Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band annual parade to attract big turnout
It is anticipated that Ghost, one of the beautiful Akita dogs who took part in many parades with the band over the years with the late Sam Dickson, will be stepping out through the streets of Larne once again.
Mr Dickson, from Limavady, was renowned across Northern Ireland and further afield for taking part in parades with his beautiful dogs, nicknamed ‘Ulster’s Marching Akitas’. He passed away in January 2023.
A spokesperson for Anderson’s Band said: “This year we will be joined by the Dickson family with Ghost who will be retiring from parading this year.”
Saturday’s parade is expected to attract a big turnout, with the Parades Commission stating as many as 30 bands could take part.
"We are delighted to announce that Saturday’s annual competition parade will be led by the fantastic Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band,” continued the Anderson’s Flute Band spokesperson. “We would like to thank Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band for their continued support and friendship.
"Saturday’s parade is shaping up to be a good one with some of Ulsters finest marching bands on display.”
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may take part:
- Ulster First Flute
- Pride of the Maine Flute Band
- Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute
- Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band
- Craigywarren Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Clyde Valley Volunteers Flute Band
- Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys
- Carnalbanagh Flute Band
- Robert Graham Memorial Bangor
- Drumaheagles Flute Band
- Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
- Braniel Flute Band
- Cloughfern Young Conquerors
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Carrickfergus Defenders
- Steeple Veterans Flute Band
- Dummigans Accordion Band
- Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Sons of Ulster Shankill FB
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Monkstown YCV
- Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
The main parade will be leaving Larne Rangers Supporters Club at 7.30pm with the host band parading the estate beforehand at 6.30pm.
"This year the parade will have a slightly different course,” said the band spokesperson.
“For residents living in the Boyne Square estate, the parade will go down the Slemish Drive then onto Moyle Parade. We would like to thank the residents of Boyne Square for their continued support and cooperation.”
The parade route will be:
- Greenland Drive
- Herbert Avenue
- Old Glenarm Road
- Victoria Road
- Glenarm Road
- Newington Avenue
- Upper Waterloo Road
- Recreation Road
- Slemish Drive
- Moyle Parade
- Ferris Avenue
- Greenland Drive
Visiting bands attending the event by bus have been asked please not to park in the Factory housing estate as this will hold up the parade.
Police are advising of traffic disruption around the parade route, adding that officers will be managing the flow of traffic and urging the public to please be patient and follow directions.
