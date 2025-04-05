Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special guest is expected to make an appearance at the Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band annual parade in Larne on Saturday evening.

It is anticipated that Ghost, one of the beautiful Akita dogs who took part in many parades with the band over the years with the late Sam Dickson, will be stepping out through the streets of Larne once again.

Mr Dickson, from Limavady, was renowned across Northern Ireland and further afield for taking part in parades with his beautiful dogs, nicknamed ‘Ulster’s Marching Akitas’. He passed away in January 2023.

A spokesperson for Anderson’s Band said: “This year we will be joined by the Dickson family with Ghost who will be retiring from parading this year.”

Sam Dickson and his marching Akitas leading the Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne in 2021. Picture: Stephen Davison.

Saturday’s parade is expected to attract a big turnout, with the Parades Commission stating as many as 30 bands could take part.

"We are delighted to announce that Saturday’s annual competition parade will be led by the fantastic Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band,” continued the Anderson’s Flute Band spokesperson. “We would like to thank Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band for their continued support and friendship.

"Saturday’s parade is shaping up to be a good one with some of Ulsters finest marching bands on display.”

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may take part:

Ulster First Flute

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band

East Belfast Protestant Boys

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute

Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band

Craigywarren Flute Band

Ballycraigy Flute Band

Clyde Valley Volunteers Flute Band

Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band

South Belfast Protestant Boys

South Belfast Young Conquerors

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster

Rathcoole Protestant Boys

Carnalbanagh Flute Band

Robert Graham Memorial Bangor

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band

Braniel Flute Band

Cloughfern Young Conquerors

Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band

Carrickfergus Defenders

Steeple Veterans Flute Band

Dummigans Accordion Band

Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band

Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band

Sons of Ulster Shankill FB

Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band

Monkstown YCV

Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The main parade will be leaving Larne Rangers Supporters Club at 7.30pm with the host band parading the estate beforehand at 6.30pm.

"This year the parade will have a slightly different course,” said the band spokesperson.

“For residents living in the Boyne Square estate, the parade will go down the Slemish Drive then onto Moyle Parade. We would like to thank the residents of Boyne Square for their continued support and cooperation.”

The parade route will be:

Greenland Drive

Herbert Avenue

Old Glenarm Road

Victoria Road

Glenarm Road

Newington Avenue

Upper Waterloo Road

Recreation Road

Slemish Drive

Moyle Parade

Ferris Avenue

Greenland Drive

Visiting bands attending the event by bus have been asked please not to park in the Factory housing estate as this will hold up the parade.

Police are advising of traffic disruption around the parade route, adding that officers will be managing the flow of traffic and urging the public to please be patient and follow directions.