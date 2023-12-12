Larne Factory Community Forum Christmas parade to include 'raving Santa and fire-breathing elves'
The Santa Express Christmas Parade will now take place on Saturday, December 23, from 6pm at Greenland Drive.
The community event, which was postponed from last Friday, December 8 due to adverse weather conditions, promises a colourful experience. “Get yourselves along to see our fantastic new Santa Express Sleigh that will be accompanied by our raving Santa, fire-breathing elves, Mickey Mouse, Mini Mouse and a whole range of superheroes all taking part in the parade,” Factory Community Forum said. “All children taking part with be given a free Santa hat and/or glow stick.
“Hodge’s Butchers and Wonder Arts have also kindly donated two £100 JD Sports vouchers, that will be available to win for all young people who take part in the parade (up to 16 years old).”
Starting at Greenland Drive, the parade will follow a route along Upper Waterloo Road, Recreation Road, Slemish Drive, and Ferris Avenue before returning to its stating point.
The eye-catching centrepiece to the parade, Santa’s sleigh was created by the Momentum Men’s Group with young people from the area involved in its design.
The project was funded by Extern and Factory Community Forum’s Peace Impact Programme.
Gareth McConnell from Factory Community Forum said: “We would like to extend a welcome to everyone from the borough and beyond to attend; the parade is for everybody.”
The Forum is a voluntary-based organisation operating within Ferris Park and the surrounding areas.
Next weekend’s parade is just one of the community events organised by the group, which in December 2020 ran “Santa’s Mobile Disco on tour”.