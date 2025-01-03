Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exhibition commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the Princess Victoria disaster is to open at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

Running from January 27 until February 1 (10am - 4pm), the exhibition will tell the story of the 1953 shipping tragedy, during which 136 people lost their lives.

It will include letters of sympathy sent to the family of James Arthur Morrow of Carnalbanagh, who was lost in the disaster.

Also featured is a policeman's notebook, which records details of bodies retrieved following the sinking of the vessel.