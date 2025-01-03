Larne Museum and Arts Centre exhibition commemorates 72nd anniversary of Princess Victoria disaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An exhibition commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the Princess Victoria disaster is to open at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.
Running from January 27 until February 1 (10am - 4pm), the exhibition will tell the story of the 1953 shipping tragedy, during which 136 people lost their lives.
It will include letters of sympathy sent to the family of James Arthur Morrow of Carnalbanagh, who was lost in the disaster.
Also featured is a policeman's notebook, which records details of bodies retrieved following the sinking of the vessel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.