Laugh Tracks Comedy Club returns to Coleraine's Railway Arms with great line-up of comedians
Laugh Tracks Comedy Club, presented by Comedy Live NW, returns to the Railway Arms in Coleraine on Friday (November 24) at 8.30pm.
The headline act is the one and only Darren Matthews. Darren is a mainstay of the Northern Ireland comedy scene and is a regular at pretty much every major club in the north. He also has recently supported Paddy McDonnell live at the SSE Arena. He is the main MC of one of the best nights of comedy in Belfast ‘The Sunflower Comedy Club.’ He is one to watch and a great comic.
Support comes from Ian Thomson, a club favourite, and previous Laugh Tracks headliner. The organisers are very excited to have him back at the Coleraine comedy venue. Friday night’s gig will also have Bobby Best’s unique brand of bald fury, David Doherty-Jebbs’ rapid fire banter and Laugh Tracks Comedy Club is very excited to bring Coleraine audiences the comedy of the ever-eccentric Jim Everett.
All these acts will be presented by Laugh Tracks’ resident MC Peter E Davidson who has appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
Tickets are only £7 for a great night of six brilliant local acts and at Coleraine’s only regular comedy club. Bringing comedy right to your door. Doors open at 8:15pm with the show kicking off 8:45pm and leaving lots of time to enjoy the other brilliant events at The Railway Arms. Over 18s only.