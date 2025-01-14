'Letters from America' talk at Andrew Jackson Cottage to examine emigrant letters home to Ulster
Visitors are invited to join Dr David Hume at Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum on Thursday, January 16 from 7pm – 9pm for the third part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s historical talks programme.
Letters home to families in Ulster encouraged many to cross the Atlantic, and they provide much information about the new society they have found as well as details of their fortunes.
Dr Hume will explores some of the writings which would have been avidly read on this side of the Atlantic.
Booking is essential via https://orlo.uk/ShapedBy_Y8b5N as places are limited; light refreshments will be served.
For further information, contact Carrickfergus Castle Visitor Information Centre on 028 9335 8262 by email on [email protected]
Meanwhile, Dr Hume will also give a talk at Arthur Cottage, Cullybackey on Saturday, January 25 as part of a special event to celebrate Burns Night.
