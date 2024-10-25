Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Twilight Night is a twinkling success

This included a sensory-sensitive relaxed Twilight Night on Wednesday October 23 and then a Twilight Lantern Parade led by exceptional LED drumming group Spark, culminating in a magnificent fireworks and laser display on Thursday October 24.

Victorian Wallace Park was also transformed into an enchanted and beautifully lit magical experience, playing host to a vast range of festive entertainment with everything from walkabout themed characters and performances, including Island Youth Theatre, all complemented by an artisan food village.

LCCC's Chair of Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Jonathan Craig, said: "I'm thrilled that our Twilight Night events have been a resounding success, bringing everyone together and fostering a real sense of community.

"We're also proud to have continued our sensory-sensitive Relaxed Twilight Night, ensuring our events are inclusive and accessible to everyone. It's been a real celebration of creativity and community spirit."

LCCC's Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, added: "Our Twilight Lantern Parade was a truly magical sight, and I was proud to walk alongside local schools and community groups who took part in creating the beautiful lanterns.

"It's wonderful that, once again, the event has supported a great cause with a portion of each ticket sale going to this year's Mayoral charity, Emerge Counselling Services, making it even more meaningful.

“I couldn't be prouder of how we've come together to celebrate, and I look forward to many more shared moments like this in the future."

1 . Fun for all the family at Twilight Night Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's (LCCC) signature artistic highlight of the year, Twilight Night, has once again provided local ratepayers with two fantastic seasonally themed events catering for all ages. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

