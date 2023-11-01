Lisburn to take centre stage as leading dance convention visits NI for first time
Taking place on Sunday November 12 at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, local dancers can look forward to over 30 workshops held by leading dancers and choreographers in a range of dancing styles.
The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “It is great to have this high-profile event taking place in our city.
"Dancing is an activity for people of all ages and plays an important role in helping to develop friendships outside of school or work.
"I am confident that our local dance schools will put their best feet forward at CYD? NI, which is set to attract 2,000 people.”
Matt Flint, Co-Founder of Can You Dance? (CYD?) said: “We can’t wait to bring CYD? To Northern Ireland! Bringing the dance community together and providing new exciting opportunities and experiences is what we do best.
"Over the last few months, we have spent time with some of the dance schools across the province and the talent is incredible.
"At the convention, dancers can look forward to a positive and friendly platform where they can take classes with top industry professionals. The response has been incredible, with many local dance schools organising a day of it for their students.”
CYD? conventions are internationally recognised as the largest touring dance events, consistently providing new opportunities for aspiring dancers.