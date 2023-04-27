Lisburn's Royal British Legion plans a street party to celebrate the King's Coronation

There will be lots of fun and entertainment for all the family with face painting, army climbing wall, balloon modelling, vintage military vehicles, pitch golf, air soft range, decommissioned weapons, and a free barbecue for all the children.

The Chairman of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan, said: “At this time we would like this opportunity to thank Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, local businesses, and Brownlee Primary School for all the help and support, especially for this special event and their ongoing help and support for the Royal Brutish Legion throughout the year.”