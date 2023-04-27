Register
Lisburn's Royal British Legion plans a street party to celebrate the King's Coronation

To help celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a street party on Saturday May 6 in Sackville Street Lisburn from 1pm until 4pm to mark this very special occasion.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

There will be lots of fun and entertainment for all the family with face painting, army climbing wall, balloon modelling, vintage military vehicles, pitch golf, air soft range, decommissioned weapons, and a free barbecue for all the children.

There will also be lots of games with prizes to be won.

The Chairman of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion, Brian Sloan, said: “At this time we would like this opportunity to thank Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, local businesses, and Brownlee Primary School for all the help and support, especially for this special event and their ongoing help and support for the Royal Brutish Legion throughout the year.”

The Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a street party in Sackville Street to celebrate the CoronationThe Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a street party in Sackville Street to celebrate the Coronation
