Local musicians tune up for the Lisburn Marching Bands Tattoo

Some of Lisburn’s finest bands will come together on Saturday September 27, 2025 in the city centre for this year’s Marching Bands Tattoo.

The event will be held in Market Place in Lisburn from 6pm until 9pm and everyone is invited to enjoy the musical talents of the local bands.

The special guest on the evening will be Deputy First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly.

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band will get proceedings underway, and will be followed by performances from Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band, Lisburn Young Defender’s Flute Band, Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band, Corps of Drums Lisburn Flute Band, and Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band.

Lisburn bands will come together for the Marching Bands Tattoo in the city centre on Saturday September 27, 2025. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni.

There will also be a performance from a Lambeg Drummer, as well as a solo piper.

Following the Tattoo the bands will parade from the city centre to the Highway Inn on the Hillhall Road where there will be live entertainment until late.