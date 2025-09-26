Local musicians tune up for the Lisburn Marching Bands Tattoo
The event will be held in Market Place in Lisburn from 6pm until 9pm and everyone is invited to enjoy the musical talents of the local bands.
The special guest on the evening will be Deputy First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly.
Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band will get proceedings underway, and will be followed by performances from Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band, Lisburn Young Defender’s Flute Band, Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band, Corps of Drums Lisburn Flute Band, and Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band.
There will also be a performance from a Lambeg Drummer, as well as a solo piper.
Following the Tattoo the bands will parade from the city centre to the Highway Inn on the Hillhall Road where there will be live entertainment until late.