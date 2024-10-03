Louis MacNeice Literary Festival in Carrickfergus to feature children's creative writing workshop
The event on Sunday, October 20 will run from 10:00am - 12:00pm and is suitable for ages 9-12.
Taking its name from ‘Circus’, the theme of the workshop will be animals.
Young writers will join local storyteller Vicky McFarland for a practical creative writing workshop, in which participants will take inspiration from MacNeice and create their own stories or poems based on his work.
The festival will run from October 18-20, 2024 in partnership between Positive Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus Museum; The Louis MacNeice Society; Carrickfergus-based author, historian and playwright Philip Orr, and author Jo Zebedee, co-owner of The Secret Bookshelf.
The programme will also include an open mic poetry event, a panel discussion, and historical talks and tours.
