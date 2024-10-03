Louis MacNeice Literary Festival in Carrickfergus to feature children's creative writing workshop

By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 09:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 10:29 GMT
Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre is to host children's creative writing workshop ‘A Disc of Dreams’ as part of the programme for the Louis MacNeice Literary Festival.

The event on Sunday, October 20 will run from 10:00am - 12:00pm and is suitable for ages 9-12.

Taking its name from ‘Circus’, the theme of the workshop will be animals.

Young writers will join local storyteller Vicky McFarland for a practical creative writing workshop, in which participants will take inspiration from MacNeice and create their own stories or poems based on his work.

Carrickfergus Museum is to host children's creative writing workshop ‘A Disc of Dreams’ as part of the programme for the Louis MacNeice Literary Festival. Photo: SubmittedCarrickfergus Museum is to host children's creative writing workshop ‘A Disc of Dreams’ as part of the programme for the Louis MacNeice Literary Festival. Photo: Submitted
Tickets cost £5 and are available to book online; for information on the full programme, see here.

The festival will run from October 18-20, 2024 in partnership between Positive Carrickfergus, Carrickfergus Museum; The Louis MacNeice Society; Carrickfergus-based author, historian and playwright Philip Orr, and author Jo Zebedee, co-owner of The Secret Bookshelf.

The programme will also include an open mic poetry event, a panel discussion, and historical talks and tours.

