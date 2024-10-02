Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrickfergus is to host the first Louis MacNeice Literary Festival this autumn, with a varied programme of events from talks to a poetry open mic night.

Positive Carrickfergus is working in partnership with Carrickfergus Museum; The Louis MacNeice Society; Carrickfergus-based author, historian and playwright Philip Orr, and Jo Zebedee, author and co-owner of award winning book store The Secret Bookshelf to stage the event, which will run from October 18-20, 2024.

Here’s what’s in store on the programme:

Friday October 18

Open mic poetry night – The Secret Bookshelf at 7pm

This event will be hosted by award winning poet, Paul Maddern with special guest reader Stephanie Conn. There will be ten five-minute available slots to read your work inspired by MacNeice; if you would like to read, you don’t need to book – just email Jo at [email protected]. Refreshments will be available from 7bistro.

Saturday, October 19

Official festival launch – Carrickfergus Town Hall at 2pm

One of Northern Ireland’s best loved novelists and ardent Louis MacNeice fan, Glenn Patterson will officially launch the festival this year. The event will include literary craic, a few nibbles and a chance to see some of Carrickfergus Museum’s collections connected to MacNeice.

The Voices of Children – Carrickfergus Town Hall at 3pm

In this sharing session, Vanissa will discuss The Voices of Children, a poetry and music composition initiative designed to foster a deep appreciation for both words and music among children. As someone who has recently relocated to this country, Vanissa is eager to engage with the local culture by collaborating with schoolchildren in Northern Ireland.

Home and belonging in the works of MacNeice and beyond – Carrickfergus Town Hall at 7pm

Chaired by local author, historian and playwright Philip Orr, organisers have invited a range of experts to discuss the themes of home and belonging in the works of MacNeice and how this has influenced their own work. Participants will be joined by Professor Emerita Edna Longley, Dr Angeline King and Dr Michael Kinsella.

Sunday, October 20

Disc of Dreams children’s creative writing workshop – Carrickfergus Museum from 10am-12pm

In this practical creative writing workshop with storyteller Vicky McFarland, young writers will take inspiration from MacNeice and create their own stories or poems based on his work. It is suitable for ages 9-12.

MacNeice's Carrick walking tour – departing from Carrickfergus Mill Ponds at 1pm

Much of MacNeice’s themes evolved from his childhood in Carrickfergus, and the walking tour will take in some of the key locations that capture aspects of his poetry and its connection to the town. The tour will finish with a visit to St Nicholas’ Church. Sensible shoes and a coat are recommended.

The Louis MacNeice Lecture – Carrickfergus Town Hall at 3pm

Fionnbharr Rodgers from the Louis MacNeice Society will be giving an introduction to the life of John Frederick MacNeice, Rector of St Nicholas’s Carrickfergus and later Bishop of Down, Connor and Dromore.

For tickets to any of the events, visit https://positivecarrickfergus.org/the-louis-macneice-literary-festival/

Born in Belfast, Louis MacNeice grew up the son of an Anglican clergyman in Carrick, writing about his childhood in the poem ‘Carrickfergus’.

A plaque commemorating the poet can be seen at Macneice Fold on North Road in the town, an area where he lived as a child.