The Mae Murray Foundation is feeling festive, preparing for an inclusive Christmas beach day on Portstewart Strand.

The special day takes place on Sunday, December 8, from 2-3.30pm.

The festive afternoon of fun for people of all ages and abilities at the inclusive beach will include a chance to meet some alpacas, enjoy a hot chocolate and sensory play, listen to the Open Arts Community Choir and meet Santa!

This is a free event. All-terrain wheelchairs will be available to use on a first come, first served basis.

The Mae Murray Foundation is organising a day of inclusive festive fun on Portstewart Strand on December 8. CREDIT MAE MURRAY FOUNDATIONThe Mae Murray Foundation is organising a day of inclusive festive fun on Portstewart Strand on December 8. CREDIT MAE MURRAY FOUNDATION
The Mae Murray Foundation is organising a day of inclusive festive fun on Portstewart Strand on December 8. CREDIT MAE MURRAY FOUNDATION

Accessible mats will be out so participants can stay in their own chair/use their own equipment, or borrow an all-terrain wheelchair (first come first served no booking available) for a stroll along the beach.

For further information, check out the Mae Murray Foundation Facebook page. The Mae Murray Foundation has a vision of “true participation for all, in leisure and social settings; regardless of age or ability”.

