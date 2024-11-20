Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mae Murray Foundation is feeling festive, preparing for an inclusive Christmas beach day on Portstewart Strand.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special day takes place on Sunday, December 8, from 2-3.30pm.

The festive afternoon of fun for people of all ages and abilities at the inclusive beach will include a chance to meet some alpacas, enjoy a hot chocolate and sensory play, listen to the Open Arts Community Choir and meet Santa!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a free event. All-terrain wheelchairs will be available to use on a first come, first served basis.

The Mae Murray Foundation is organising a day of inclusive festive fun on Portstewart Strand on December 8. CREDIT MAE MURRAY FOUNDATION

Accessible mats will be out so participants can stay in their own chair/use their own equipment, or borrow an all-terrain wheelchair (first come first served no booking available) for a stroll along the beach.

For further information, check out the Mae Murray Foundation Facebook page. The Mae Murray Foundation has a vision of “true participation for all, in leisure and social settings; regardless of age or ability”.