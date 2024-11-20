Mae Murray Foundation feeling festive ahead of inclusive Christmas beach event at Portstewart Strand
The special day takes place on Sunday, December 8, from 2-3.30pm.
The festive afternoon of fun for people of all ages and abilities at the inclusive beach will include a chance to meet some alpacas, enjoy a hot chocolate and sensory play, listen to the Open Arts Community Choir and meet Santa!
This is a free event. All-terrain wheelchairs will be available to use on a first come, first served basis.
Accessible mats will be out so participants can stay in their own chair/use their own equipment, or borrow an all-terrain wheelchair (first come first served no booking available) for a stroll along the beach.
For further information, check out the Mae Murray Foundation Facebook page. The Mae Murray Foundation has a vision of “true participation for all, in leisure and social settings; regardless of age or ability”.