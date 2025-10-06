Maghaberry event shines a light on positive ageing

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Renowned musician Edelle McMahon is set to perform at the upcoming Senior Information Network Group’s (SING) ‘Connected Together’ event in Maghaberry to celebrate October’s Positive Ageing Month.

The event is open to older people, partners and local organisations as an informal chance to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of older people in the community.

    As well as a musical session from Edelle, Michael Mooney from Maghaberry Pharmacy will be on hand to share advice on health and wellbeing and lunch and light refreshments will be provided for chat, connection and peer support.

    Musician Edelle McMahon will be performing at a Positive Ageing event in Maghaberry. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
    Musician Edelle McMahon will be performing at a Positive Ageing event in Maghaberry. Pic credit: SEHSCT

    One of Ireland's finest singer songwriters, Edelle McMahon, released her long-awaited debut album entitled Adventures In Narcissism in November 2017.

    Edelle’s captivating vocals and intricate guitar picking frame songs that feature a wry world view and incisive insight into character.

    The Connected Together event will take place on Tuesday 8 October at Maghaberry Community Centre, Maghaberry Road from 10am-2.30pm and everyone will be made very welcome.

