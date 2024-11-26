A local couple will be raising funds for two very worthy causes as they celebrate their Golden wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeannie and Davy Wright will be marking 50 years of marriage whilst raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Children's Heartbeat Trust NI during the charity dance on Friday, December 13.

It will take place at The Blue Circle Club, Magheramorne from 8pm -11.30pm with music by Sam Miskelly.

Donations in lieu of presents will go to both charities; everyone is welcome.