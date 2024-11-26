Magheramorne charity dance to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Children's Heartbeat Trust
A local couple will be raising funds for two very worthy causes as they celebrate their Golden wedding anniversary.
Jeannie and Davy Wright will be marking 50 years of marriage whilst raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Children's Heartbeat Trust NI during the charity dance on Friday, December 13.
It will take place at The Blue Circle Club, Magheramorne from 8pm -11.30pm with music by Sam Miskelly.
Donations in lieu of presents will go to both charities; everyone is welcome.
