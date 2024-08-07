Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returns to Ballycastle from Saturday, August 24, through to Tuesday, August 27.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’ll be spoilt for choice with traditional favourites returning such as the heavy horse show and vintage vehicle and tractor run. The seafront will play host to eye-catching kite displays, sand sculpting competitions and fun fairground rides all set against the sounds of the live music and entertainment.

The much-anticipated new dog agility display on Saturday 24 is sure to be a hit, Naturally North Coast & Glens artisan market will offer traditional local treats such as yellow man and dulce. Their artisan market will be set up for all four days of the fair and will also include their twilight market on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New to the fair this year on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27, will be a dedicated area for kids’ games and soft play. Clare Street will be closed off to host a range of games provided by Council’s Town and Village team, such as giant chess, Connect 4 and hopscotch - all free and inclusive. Quiet times for the amusements has been scheduled for Friday 23 from 6pm – 7pm.

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returns to Ballycastle from Saturday 24th August through to Tuesday 27th August. CREDIT KELVIN BOYES

On Saturday 24, after an afternoon of live music The Groovesmen will play the Seafront stage from 8pm, with a firework display lighting up the sky from 9pm to mark the start of the Ould Lamas Fair.

The ever-popular outdoor concert will be hosted at The Diamond on Sunday 25 from 7.30pm with Neal McClelland warming up the crowd for live music from five-piece twisted-trad band, Ruaile Buaile at 8.30pm.

Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 will again see one of the event’s most historic traditions, annually celebrated at Fairhill Street; the street will transform into a traditional horse-trading area, with farrier displays, pony rides and an animal petting farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Fair promises to be the best to date so have your walking shoes ready for a great weekend of fun at the 2024 Ould Lammas Fair.

Programmes for the event are available in local Visitor Information Centres, Sheskburn Council Offices and various businesses from Coleraine to Ballycastle or by visiting https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/