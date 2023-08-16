Register
Matilda star Alisha Weir to join the Can You Dance? Northern Ireland Convention in Lisburn

Movie star Alisha Weir, who played Matilda in the recent Roald Dahl film, is set to make a star-studded appearance at the highly anticipated ‘Can You Dance? Northern Ireland’ convention, to be held on November 12t at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST

The CYD? NI convention is dedicated to nurturing the talents of dancers in Northern Ireland, offering them an array of exciting opportunities.

Dancers from aged five upwards will have the chance to participate in masterclasses led by a top-class faculty, including an exclusive collaboration class between Alisha Weir and Meesha Garbett, famously known as the "red beret girl" in a first-time- ever event.

The convention will also host a group dance competition, providing dance schools with the perfect stage to showcase their talent and creativity.

Can You Dance? Northern Ireland comes to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: Can You Dance? Northern IrelandCan You Dance? Northern Ireland comes to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: Can You Dance? Northern Ireland
Can You Dance? Northern Ireland comes to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: Can You Dance? Northern Ireland

Alongside this there will be a fun-filled mini industry exhibition, where dancers can indulge in shopping, networking, and exploring additional areas such as the Circus and Acro zones.

Dancers can also look forward to receiving awards, prizes, scholarships and exclusive training programs.

Theresa Morrissey, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Commercial and Financial Director, said: “The venue is delighted to host this new event.

"CYD? NI which will take place in the Eikon Hall, is a wonderful addition to the calendar of events.

"We look forward to extending a warm welcome to the CYD? NI competitors on Saturday November 12, 2023.”

CYD? is a trailblazing dance convention company founded in 2011 by industry professionals Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock. Matt is a creative director and choreographer for shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Tom is a professional dancer and choreographer.

