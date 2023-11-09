The Mayor has officially opened a fascinating new photographic exhibition by local historian, Nelson McGonagle at Limavady’s Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.

Nelson McGonagle peering at some of the photographs from his new book currently on display in the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

‘Limavady and the Roe Valley - Sporting and Social life’ presents images from McGonagle’s varied collection, alongside photos on loan to Coleraine Museum from the Coleraine Chronicle and the Northern Constitution.

His work features an extensive array of images created over many years, all chronicling the life and times of days gone by in Limavady and the Roe Valley. The photos provide an interesting window onto the past and themes include sport social interaction and farming and street views, creating a fascinating insight into the history of Limavady and the Roe Valley, while highlighting interesting local characters from the 19th through to the 20th centuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nelson’s fifth and final book in his series, entitled ‘Limavady and the Roe Valley – Sporting and Social Life’ has been launched in conjunction with the exhibition and features some of the images on display within.

Most Popular

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Museum Officer Jamie Austin presenting a gift to Tommy McDonald and Nelson McGonagle. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Nelson’s last four volumes were packed with nostalgic photographs and poetry and raised £16,000 for charities thanks to the generosity of local residents and businesses.

It is hoped his fifth volume will have the same success, with all proceeds from this book going towards supporting Age Concern Causeway and Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS). This free exhibition will be open until February 29, 2024.