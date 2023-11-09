Mayor officially opens new Limavady photography exhibition by local historian Nelson McGonagle
‘Limavady and the Roe Valley - Sporting and Social life’ presents images from McGonagle’s varied collection, alongside photos on loan to Coleraine Museum from the Coleraine Chronicle and the Northern Constitution.
His work features an extensive array of images created over many years, all chronicling the life and times of days gone by in Limavady and the Roe Valley. The photos provide an interesting window onto the past and themes include sport social interaction and farming and street views, creating a fascinating insight into the history of Limavady and the Roe Valley, while highlighting interesting local characters from the 19th through to the 20th centuries.
Nelson’s fifth and final book in his series, entitled ‘Limavady and the Roe Valley – Sporting and Social Life’ has been launched in conjunction with the exhibition and features some of the images on display within.
Nelson’s last four volumes were packed with nostalgic photographs and poetry and raised £16,000 for charities thanks to the generosity of local residents and businesses.
It is hoped his fifth volume will have the same success, with all proceeds from this book going towards supporting Age Concern Causeway and Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS). This free exhibition will be open until February 29, 2024.
‘Sporting and Social life’, is available to buy through the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre and other outlets in the Roe Valley area and is priced at £10. For further information, please contact the Arts Centre on 028 7776 0650 or email: [email protected]