Christmas isn’t Christmas without a visit to see the Millennium Forum’s annual pantomime and, this year, Aladdin promises to be the most spectacular show yet!

Proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre, Aladdin flies into the city’s premier theatre (by magic carpet, of course) for the annual festive family show which runs from Friday, November 29 until Tuesday, December 31.

Leading the cast again this year is Donegal comedian, Conal Gallen, who returns as the (ahem) beautiful Dame Widow Twankey. Conal has been bringing his hilarious brand of comedy to audiences across the globe for the past 37 years.

Joining Conal is local singer/actor, Dylan Reid, who plays the title role, Aladdin. Dylan began his career at the tender age of 7 in the Millennium Forum pantos and youth productions and has since appeared in various professional productions including the punk musical, Good Vibrations, Once The Musical and The White Handkerchief.

Another local actor returning to the Forum’s festive stage this Christmas is Aodhan Kehoe who made his panto debut in Cinderella in 2022 where he was the understudy for Conal Gallen’s ‘Buttons’. This year, Aodhan plays the role of the loveable comedic side-kick, Wishy Washy, and brings a wealth of experience having entertained audiences in the role of Silly Billy last year.

Returning as the ubiquitous panto ‘baddie’ is Newtownards actress, Karen Hawthorne who plays Abanazar. Karen’s previous roles include Scaramouche (We Will Rock You), Anita (West Side story), Betty (White Christmas), Mary Magdalene (JCS), Eliza (My Fair Lady), Sherrie (Rock of ages) The Wicked Queen (Snow White), Carabosse (Sleeping Beauty), Mabel (Worlds Apart), Eva Peron (Evita) and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Completing the hugely talented cast this year are Niamh Morrison as the Genie of the Lamp, Lily O’Reagan as the Spirit of the Ring, Matthew McLaughlin as PC Donut and Niamh Canning as The Empress.

Make your wishes come true this Christmas and treat the family to the must-see show of the festive season. Travel old Peking where evil sorcerer, Abanazar, seeks the magic lamp to bring him untold wealth and power. Can Aladdin save the day?

Will Wishy Washy and the Genie of the Lamp help our hero? Will Princess Jasmine find the boy of her dreams? Will Widow Twankey finally wear something that doesn’t look like an explosion in a paint factory?

This magical adventure story will be brought to life in the Forum’s spectacular production complete with stunning sets, beautiful costumes and lots of comedy. Book your seats now for the carpet ride of a lifetime.

Tickets are now available. Telephone the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.

