Saturday Lunchtimes Live in the Park promises performances featuring a delightful blend of musical genres, perfect for a relaxed Saturday afternoon.

Kicking off the series on July 20, Coastal Vocals sets the stage with a vibrant summer sing-along, inviting audiences of all ages to join in with familiar tunes from popular artists, such as Adele right through to ZZ Top.

Founded as a community choir in Portrush, Coastal Vocals embodies inclusivity and camaraderie, making every performance a celebration of music and community spirit.

On July 27, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of opera with Northern Ireland Opera, presenting arias and songs themed around ‘Springtime, Summertime, and Mischief’.

Known for their commitment to enriching Northern Irish culture through transformative opera experiences, this performance promises to captivate and inspire.

Martha Greer will take to the stage on August 3, offering a unique indie-folk-pop experience. With poignant lyrics and a captivating voice, Martha’s music captures the essence of adolescence and everyday moments, making her a rising star in the Irish music scene

North Coast Trad brings traditional Irish music to Flowerfield Park on August 10, featuring the talents of Sorcha Meehan on fiddle, Martin Meehan on flute, and Steven Iveson on guitar. Their performance showcases the rich heritage and virtuosity of Irish music, creating a memorable cultural experience for all.

Closing the series on August 17, The Causeway Shanty Men will share uplifting sea shanties, connecting audiences with the maritime heritage of the Causeway Coast. Their spirited renditions and storytelling through music celebrate a bygone era while supporting the vital work of the RNLI.

All performances take place from 12 noon to 1pm at Flowerfield Park, Portstewart. Admission is free, making it the perfect family-friendly activity for a summer weekend.

1 . EVENTS Coastal Vocals.Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . EVENTS The Causeway Shantymen.Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . EVENTS NI OperaPhoto: Kelvin Boyes

4 . EVENTS Sorcha Meehan, violinist from North Coast TradPhoto: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL