'The Story of The Seven Towers' will be the focus for an accessible walking tour in Ballymena this autumn.

Part of Positive Ageing Month, the event by Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership will run on Friday, October 3 at 11am.

Booking is essential by contacting the Agewell Office on 02825658604 or by visiting www.meaap.co.uk/walkingtour.

In a social media post, Agewell wrote: “Join local historian and tour guide Alastair Donaghy for a free age-friendly, accessible walking tour and discover the fascinating story of the Seven Towers of Ballymena.”