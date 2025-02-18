Mid and East Antrim: 'Celebrate Celtic Spring' walks programme continues in Larne and Portglenone
Funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme, the programme aims to mark the end of the winter season.
In a social media post, the local borough council said: "Imbolc is an ancient Celtic or Gaelic festival also known as Saint Brigid's Day, marking the beginning of spring.
"It was traditionally celebrated at the start of February, halfway between the winter solstice and spring equinox. Wrap up warm and learn about the traditions of this spring celebration from Forage Ireland’s Dermot Hughes.”
The remaining walks in the programme will take place at Linn Glen, Larne on Thursday, February 20 (2-4pm), as well as Portglenone Forest on Thursday, March 6 (3-5pm).
Events have previously taken place at the People’s Park and ECOS Nature Park in Ballymena, and at the Diamond Jubilee Wood, Whitehead.
