Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has organised a series of 'grandparents pop-up play' sessions to celebrate Positive Aging Month.

The council said the free events are a chance for grandparents who mind little ones to “have a cuppa and connect” while the children play with other kids.

They will take place at Legg Park, Carrickfergus on Thursday, October 2 from 11am - 12:30pm; Dixon Park, Larne on Thursday, October 9 from 11am - 12:30pm, and the People’s Park, Ballymena on Thursday, October 16 from 11am - 12:30pm.